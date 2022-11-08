Released WWE Superstar open to Royal Rumble return if Triple H makes the call

Former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall sent out a message to Triple H that she wants to return to the company at Royal Rumble 2023.

The premium live event will air at the end of January next year from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE will be holding a RAW 30th anniversary show the Monday before Royal Rumble and recently unveiled the logo for the upcoming special edition of the red brand.

Kristal Marshall had a short stint in WWE over a decade ago. She was part of the RAW Diva Search in 2005 before joining the roster in 2007. Marshall was released by WWE the same year and joined TNA in 2009. Kristal was married to Bobby Lashley from 2007-2010 and they have two children together.

Speaking with Just Alyx, she said that she thinks about returning to wrestling all the time and requested WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to give her a call.

"Oh, absolutely. I’ve been waiting on this call. I’ve been waiting for this call for the past few years. I’m in the best shape of my life. I would love to have one more chance to walk down that runway and hear the fans pop. Like there’s nothing better than that. Yeah, Hunter [Triple H], call me. Call your girl. Make it happen.” (H/T: Wrestling News)

Karrion Kross on how Triple H initiated his WWE comeback

Karrion Kross had a disastrous initial main roster call-up before being released from the company. He debuted with a ridiculous mask in a loss to Jeff Hardy on RAW on July 19th, 2021. Kross was released from the company but ultimately returned after Triple H gained power.

Speaking to The Sun, Karrion noted that his phone conversations with The Game played a major factor in him coming back to the company.

"One day he [Triple H] was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV." [H/T: The Sun]

While it is unlikely that Kristal Marshall will be part of the Royal Rumble, there are several superstars that will possibly make their returns at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see what surprises the promotion has in store on the road to WrestleMania 39.

