Released WWE Superstar to reunite with former rival on the independent circuit? Wrestling fans believe so

WWE released several superstars late last week, parting ways with a total of 24 individuals. One of those stars was Dolph Ziggler, who was with the company since 2004. Wrestling fans believe that Ziggler could reunite with former rival Matt Cardona on the independent circuit.

In a post on X, Cardona asked his followers if they were interested in seeing him form a stable in the indy scene. He even teased holding tryouts for potential members of his still-unnamed group.

"I think I should start a stable on the indies. Who should be in? Should I hold try outs? @stephdelander is obviously already in," Cardona wrote.

Fans began thinking of potential members for Matt Cardona's new stable, with these two fans nominating Dolph Ziggler.

Another fan suggested naming Cardona's group:

This fan even went as far as pitching a storyline for the two former WWE Superstars:

"Ziggler turns on Cardona after the stable gets more popular, building Ziggler v Cardona (where Ziggler takes the internet Title in a deathmatch)"

Even some independent wrestlers volunteered to undergo tryouts. It will be interesting to see if Cardona will introduce a new stable. He's one of the top independent wrestlers in the world today, proving that there's life after WWE.

The Rock and John Cena paid tribute to Dolph Ziggler after WWE release

Dolph Ziggler was the biggest name released by WWE last week as part of its annual round of talent cuts. Ziggler had been with the company since 2004, starting his career at OVW and getting called up as part of the Spirit Squad. He was sent back to developmental in 2006 before returning under his current moniker in 2008.

A couple of legends paid tribute to the former World Heavyweight Champion. John Cena praised Ziggler for his longevity, pointing out the number of matches he had on television.

Meanwhile, The Rock even used Sportskeeda's graphic to show his support and admiration for The Showoff.

Dolph Ziggler won't be able to sign with any promotion until his 90-day no-compete clause expires. Ziggler has already been linked with AEW, while his booming stand-up comedy career should keep him busy in the meantime.

Where would you like to see Dolph Ziggler next? Share your answers in the comments section below.