Released WWE Superstar says he is "sick" of Sami Zayn after Chad Gable's betrayal on RAW

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable shockingly turned heel and betrayed Sami Zayn. On social media, former WWE Superstar Madcap Moss, formerly known as Riddick Moss, took a dig at Zayn.

At WrestleMania XL, Zayn won the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the fourth time in his career, after he dethroned Gunther. Leading up to his match against The Ring General, Gable assisted Zayn in preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career.

Zayn returned the favor by rewarding Gable with a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, the Alpha Academy leader once again came up short. Post-match, he betrayed Zayn and attacked the newly crowned champion while his friends and family were in attendance.

Reacting to Gable's Instagram post, Moss, real name Michael Rallis, claimed that he was "sick" of the new Intercontinental Champion.

"right. Sick of Zayn," Moss shared.

Check out a screengrab of Madcap Moss' Instagram comment below:

It remains to be seen what new challenges come up in Zayn's path as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

AEW star Kenny Omega commented on Sami Zayn's historic WWE WrestleMania XL victory

AEW star Kenny Omega and Sami Zayn have previously shared the ring during the early stages of their career.

While speaking on his recent Twitch stream, Omega spoke highly of the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion. The former AEW World Champion believes that Zayn is one of the most versatile and flexible professional wrestlers in the industry.

"Sami Zayn, you know, he's the most I would say versatile, flexible wrestler and he's proved that over the course of not only his indie career, but also as Sami Zayn as well. And when you put those two together when you had someone who's shown under a mask be one of the greatest sympathetic babyfaces, and also take the mask off and use his face, use his voice, use his body language and also become the greatest sympathetic babyface. That, to me is describing someone who is one of the greatest," Kenny Omega said.

Zayn's feud with Chad Gable seems far from over. Fans can expect the two superstars to cross paths once again in the future.

