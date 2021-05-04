Released WWE Superstar seemingly reacts to Eva Marie's return

Recently released WWE veteran Mickie James has seemingly reacted to Eva Marie's return vignette on tonight's episode of RAW.

WWE presented a new vignette on tonight's RAW and it confirmed Eva Marie's return to the promotion. Marie addressed the WWE Universe and opened up on wanting to be a person that others look up to.

Marie's return to WWE was met with a mixed reaction on social media. Many fans tweeted that WWE let the likes of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Mickie James go just to bring her back.

Mickie James posted a tweet during WWE RAW and it seems like she was reacting to Eva Marie's return to the company. Check out the tweet below:

Eva Marie is returning to WWE after a four-year absence

Eva Marie was a mainstay on WWE TV back in 2013-17. She parted ways with the company in 2017 and focused on other interests outside of pro-wrestling.

Marie founded an apparel brand named NEMFashion and boasts almost a million followers on her official Twitter handle. She has also worked in a bunch of movies and has appeared on Total Divas.

WWE recently released several talents and Mickie James was one of them. James has had quite a successful career in WWE and is a five-time Women's Champion. She won her first Women's title by defeating Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22 back in 2006.

James' belongings were sent to her in a trash bag following her release and the incident caused quite a furor on social media. Stephanie McMahon later apologized to James in a tweet, but the latter didn't seem too thrilled. She stated that WWE sending her belongings in a trash bag was symbolic of how she was treated in the company in the past three years.

Eva Marie is all set to make a return to WWE TV and it would be interesting to see how the company presents her in front of fans this time around. Are you looking forward to seeing her wrestle again?