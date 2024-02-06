Released WWE Superstar sends bold message ahead of major debut in rival promotion

WWE released many superstars from their respective contracts last year following the Stamford-based company's merger with UFC. One of the released performers, Mustafa Ali, recently sent out a bold message ahead of his TNA in-ring debut.

The 37-year-old was among the top names released by WWE in September 2023. Ali was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, he was released by the wrestling promotion mere days before the event.

After parting ways with WWE, the former NXT Superstar announced his 'WORLD TOUR' campaign for January 2024. Ali has appeared on various independent wrestling promotions, including APC and GCW, as part of the campaign. He recently appeared on TNA in a vignette.

It was recently announced that Mustafa Ali will make his in-ring TNA debut in a match against Chris Sabin for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA No Surrender on February 23. The former WWE Superstar took to X to send out a message ahead of the match.

"the time has arrived. make X great again. @ThisIsTNA," wrote Mustafa Ali.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims former WWE star Mustafa Ali is tailor-made for AEW

Being impressed with his in-ring work, Vince Russo believes AEW could sign Mustafa Ali. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated that Ali is a perfect fit for All Elite Wrestling.

Russo believes it would also help Ali as he can fight freely and do more crazy high-flying spots without worrying about his character if he joins the Florida-based wrestling promotions.

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be; he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind; he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him, and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired," Vince Russo said.

With Mustafa Ali challenging Chris Sabin on his TNA debut, the wrestling promotion seems to have great plans for the talented wrestler. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Ali as he tries to build a name for himself in a different company.

How long do you think Mustafa Ali will stay with TNA? Would he ever return to the Stamford-based company? Sound off in the comments section below!

