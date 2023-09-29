Mustafa Ali's release reportedly ruffled some serious feathers in creative; Note on backstage reaction

WWE recently released a lot of superstars from the company. According to the latest report, the creative team was not happy with Mustafa Ali's sudden release.

Several reports have previously suggested that Ali was let go by WWE because a lot of people in the company thought he would never get the opportunity to become a big star. His recent political gimmick might not have sat well with Fox either. You can read more about it here.

Meanwhile, according to the latest report by Fightful Select, NXT higher-ups were left frustrated due to the lack of communication in Mustafa Ali's abrupt release.

They mentioned that a source within the Stamford-based promotion said that the frustration emerged because a match was already planned between him and Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy, and there was no indication that Ali was going to be released due to a belief that the company would not cut off anyone who had a main roster contract.

Even though Mustafa asked for his release two years ago, he was getting praised for his recent work in NXT, which made WWE's decision to fire him even more shocking.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels said he liked working with Mustafa Ali

In the same report, Shawn Michaels spoke about Mustafa Ali's abrupt release and said that he very much liked working with the NXT star and admitted that it led to a change in plans for the developmental brand.

Michaels also talked about Dana Brooke as she was told that she was being pushed by the creative team and that NXT was extremely happy with her as she was well-liked by other superstars on the roster as well. You can read more about it here.

Furthermore, Mustafa Ali recently opened up about his plans outside of the Stamford-based promotion. You can check it out here.

