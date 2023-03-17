Released WWE Superstar sends emotional message to fans following departure

Former WWE NXT star Sarray has headed to her hometown of Japan after her exit from the Stamford-based promotion. On 13th March 2023, she officially announced her departure from the company and thanked fans for all the support.

The two-time WWP Wrestling Diana World Champion is set to return to the ring on Tuesday, May 16, at the Sareee-Ism: Chapter One event in Tokyo. She went by the name 'Sareee' before joining WWE.

The 26-year-old superstar joined the promotion in February 2020 but was underutilized. She made her NXT debut on April 20th, where she defeated Zoey Stark. In an angle involving her grandmother's medallion, her character grew from a schoolgirl to a wrestler with divine powers.

The Warrior of the Sun last appeared on the August 2, 2022, edition of NXT, where she lost to Mandy Rose.

After her exit from WWE and return to Japan, the 26-year-old star took to Twitter to appreciate the supportive messages from the fans.

"I have received so many supportive messages after I have announced my return to Japan. I really appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you so much #Sareee," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Sareee @SarrayWWE

Thank you so much ❣️

#Sareee I have received so many supportive messages after I have announced my return to Japan. I really appreciate everyone’s support.Thank you so much❣️ I have received so many supportive messages after I have announced my return to Japan. I really appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you so much 😊❣️#Sareee https://t.co/dnJbsRFH8s

WWE star Sarray started wrestling at an early age

Sarray, like RAW Superstar Asuka, is a huge sensation in Japan. She possesses all of the characteristics of an elite wrestler. NXT was unable to develop plans for her, most likely due to her inability to communicate in English in front of an American audience.

In Tokyo, however, this will not be an issue. Sarray debuted in World Women's Pro-Wrestling Diana at the age of 15. The Warrior of the Sun, trained by Kyoko Inoue, used her six-year experience with the legend in pro-wrestling Diana.

Sareee @SarrayWWE



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWEThank you WWEThank you SarrayThank you WWE Universe No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨Thank you WWEThank you Sarray Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UIjvn6RKq2

Prior to moving to the United States, she held the Sendai and Diana championships.

Wrestling fans in Japan were overjoyed when they learned that their favorite 'Sareee' was returning home. The youngster's future appears promising.

What do you think of Sarray's exit from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes