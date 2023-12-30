Released WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Bayley

A released WWE Superstar has sent a heartfelt message to Bayley today on social media.

Bayley is currently a part of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE SmackDown. The heel group debuted on the main roster following Bianca Belair's victory over Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022. The faction has been impressive so far and recently added two more members.

Both Kairi Sane and Asuka have decided to join Damage CTRL. Sane returned to the promotion at Crown Jewel in November and helped Iyo Sky retain the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model seemingly had no idea that Sane and Asuka would be joining the faction, but has welcomed both superstars.

WWE released over 100 employees behind the scenes, and many talents from the main roster and NXT following its merger with Endeavor in September. Dana Brooke was one of the superstars released earlier this year and she took to social media today to send a heartfelt message. Brooke shared a video on her Instagram story that she loved wrestling Bayley and you can check out her post by clicking here.

Dana Brooke sends a message on Instagram.

Former NXT Women's Champion claims Bayley is like her big sister in WWE

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently spoke very highly of Bayley and revealed that she views the veteran as her big sister.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Roxanne Perez praised the Damage CTRL member and noted that she connected with her while she was rehabbing an injury at the Performance Center. Perez added that she took a photo with the SmackDown star when she was a child at an independent show and recently showed it to the 34-year-old.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. (5:31 - 6:21)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL continues to evolve as a group on WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if anyone from the heel faction is able to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay.

Would you like to see Bayley win the Women's Royal Rumble match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.