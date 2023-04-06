Released WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair on her birthday

A released WWE Superstar sent a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair on her 37th birthday today.

The Queen got the better of Rhea Ripley three years ago at the Showcase of the Immortals, but that was not the case at WrestleMania 39. Flair was initially able to kick out of the Riptide but was unable to withstand another one off the middle turnbuckle.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion celebrated her 37th birthday today and Nia Jax sent her a heartfelt message. Jax last appeared for the company at the Royal Rumble in January. The Irresistible Force was the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match but didn't last long after several superstars teamed up to eliminate her.

The released superstar took to Twitter to send Flair a Happy Birthday message and added that she was proud of her.

"Happy Birthday Ashley!! Love you so much! 💜 so proud of you! @MsCharlotteWWE,"tweeted Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair reportedly going on hiatus after WWE WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair will reportedly be taking some time off following her match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

She took time off last year following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Charlotte returned during the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

PWInsider reported that Charlotte Flair told the company over WrestleMania weekend that she will be taking some time off following the Showcase of the Immortals. The 37-year-old reportedly informed people backstage that she would be traveling with her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, following WrestleMania 39.

The main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania was up in the air until Saturday night. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ultimately defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the final match of Night 1. Charlotte and Rhea's match went on as the semi-main, but Flair expressed in a tweet that the match was the main event of the show for her.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair put on an instant classic during Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39. It will be fascinating to see if they are booked for the main event the next time Ripley and Flair meet in the ring.

