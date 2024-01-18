Released WWE Superstar set for first-time-ever match

Former WWE Superstar Elias is set to make his in-ring return at an upcoming event following his departure from the Stamford-based company.

The former 24/7 Champion was released from his WWE contract on September 21 last year alongside several other names, including Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali. He competed in his last match on the May 15 episode of RAW, where he participated in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contendership Battle Royal.

Wrestling REVOLVER, an independent promotion, recently announced on X that Elias, now known as Elijah, will debut at their upcoming Whatashow event on February 17. He will take on Speedball Mike Bailey for the first time ever.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff once speculated whether Elias would have a future in a promotion like AEW

All Elite Wrestling is the second biggest promotion in the industry, and oftentimes, when a wrestler doesn't succeed in WWE, they jump over to the Tony Khan-led company.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff commented on Elias' future and whether the latter possibly thinks about where he could sign with next.

“I think for someone like Elias, in his age group, I think that discussion is more internal than external — external meaning, I wonder if Tony Khan is interested in me, I wonder if I could go to IMPACT or whatever, I wonder if I can make a couple hundred grand on the indie scene for the next couple of years. That’s a great conversation to have with yourself when you’re in your early twenties or thirties, it’s a little bit more uncomfortable if you’re in your late thirties, early forties," said Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Elias in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see Elias in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here