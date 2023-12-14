Released WWE Superstar set to wrestle for rival promotion during Royal Rumble weekend

A released WWE Superstar is scheduled to wrestle for a rival promotion during Royal Rumble weekend.

The name in question is Mansoor. The 28-year-old was part of WWE's faction The Maximum Male Models, alongside LA Knight, Maxxine Dupri, and Mace. Dupri and The Megastar, however, parted ways with the group, leaving the two directionless on the roster. Both Mansoor and Mace were released from their contracts earlier this year in September.

The former WWE duo surprisingly appeared at the DEADLOCK Pro-Wrestling 2nd Anniversary event on December 10. Interestingly, the two wrestlers apparently appeared on the show nine days before their 90-day non-compete clause was up.

Game Changer Wrestling recently took to Twitter to announce the debut of Mansoor in the wrestling promotion. The former WWE Superstar will be in action at the company's 'Look At Me' event, to be held at the Egypt Shrine Center, Tempa, Florida, on January 26. It must be noted that the Royal Rumble premium live event is scheduled for January 27, 2024.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Mansoor shares how he had to lose weight during his time in WWE

After his release from the company, Mansoor streamed frequently on his Twitch account. During those streams, the former Maximum Male Model shared multiple stories from his time in the wrestling promotion.

On one such stream, Mansoor revealed that he had to shed around 20 pounds as Vince McMahon thought that he was not going to the gym. Following the incident, he went from 200 pounds to 180 pounds:

"We have the match, we go back up to the locker room, and the producer comes in the room, and he says, 'Guys, Vince saw the match. Nobody knows how to sell.' And then he looks right at me, 'And nobody looks like they've gone to the gym.' And I was like, 'Oh, no!' So... I lost the weight. I went back to 180, I was slender... I got a little slimmer," Mansoor said.

What are your thoughts on Mansoor's upcoming debut in GCW? Sound off in the comments section below.