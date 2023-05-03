Released WWE Superstar spotted at the Performance Center - Reports

A released WWE Superstar was recently spotted at the Performance Center.

WWE was forced to let go of a lot of talent during the pandemic and several superstars were brought back after Vince McMahon's resignation last year. Triple H took over as WWE Chief Content Officer and brought back Hit Row, Tegan Nox, Bronson Reed, and more superstars that were released during the pandemic.

Sha Samuels joined the company in 2021 but was let go the following year. He worked for several promotions on the independent scene before signing with the Stamford-based company. Samuels debuted under the name "Ed Harvey" and lost to Joe Coffey on a January 2021 episode of NXT UK.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, the 38-year-old was spotted at the Performance Center on Monday. The report did not specify why Sha was in Orlando, but he did serve as a guest coach at the Performance Center in March. Sha Samuels is still an active competitor and last wrestled at RevPro Live at the Guildhall on April 16th.

Appreciate the opportunity WWE I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy.Appreciate the opportunity WWE I’m now REALLY skint. Thanks for the laughs and it was a joy. Appreciate the opportunity WWE❤️ https://t.co/RxhDMX4HTE

Sha Samuels served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in March

Another NXT veteran recently signed with the promotion to work at the Performance Center as a coach. Oney Lorcan hung up his wrestling boots last year and Matt Bloom recently confirmed that the 37-year-old has been signed as a coach. It appears that the promotion may be looking to do the same with more veterans they may not want to bring up to the main roster.

In March, Sha Samuels took to Instagram to say that he had spent the past couple of weeks serving as a guest coach at the Performance Center. The released superstar noted that he had an amazing time and was surrounded by great people.

"Spent the last two weeks as a guest coach at the WWE Performance center in Orlando. Had an amazing time surrounded by great people🙏🏻💪🏽," wrote Sha Samuels.

Several NXT Superstars were called up during this year's draft. It will be interesting to see if the veteran will get another chance to wrestle in the promotion or if he is back at the Performance Center to serve as a guest coach once again.

