NXT UK Results: Incredible end to title match; Huge No.1 Contenders match announced

NXT UK continued its run of amazing shows with another fantastic edition. The show featured the brand's first title defence of the year between NXT UK Champion, Walter, and the holder of the Heritage Cup, A-Kid. Also on the show "Big Strong Boy" Tyler Bate battled Sam Gradwell, Sha Samuels made his debut and Jinny and Kay Lee Ray hyped up their title match.

Joe Coffey vs Sha Samuels on NXT UK

The first match of the night was the debuting Sha Samuels as Ed Harvey. He had a tough match on his hands as he took on the Iron King, Joe Coffey. The two big burly brawlers clashed in the middle of the ring with heavy shoulder barges, which Coffey got the better off.

A Clothesline sent Harvey over the ropes to the outside. Angered by this he picked up the mic and declared that he didn't come to NXT UK to be called Ed Harvey, and said he was Sha Samuels. The name change worked as he started battering Coffey all over the ring.

After a barrage of brutal blows, Samuels controlled the match with a grinding headlock. Coffey powered out and hit a succession of strikes followed by a huge belly-to-belly suplex.

Samuels caught a diving crossbody and slammed the Iron King with a spinebuster for a two-count. Coffey hit a diving crossbody, and a Glasgow Sendoff left Samuels reeling. This was followed up by a Best of Bells and Coffey earned a hard-fought victory on NXT UK.

Result: Joe Coffey beat Sha Samuels on NXT UK

Grade: C

Backstage, Pretty Deadly interrupted Sid Scala and demanded a title shot. Scala revealed that they would face The Hunt, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a four-way tag team match to decide who the No.1 Contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships will be.

At the NXT UK Performance Center, the Bomber Dave Mastiff challenged Rampage Brown to a match, which Brown gladly excepted.

NXT UK will have to reinforce the ring for this match.