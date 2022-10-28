Released WWE Superstar teases a return to dethrone Ronda Rousey

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has teased a potential return to the company to challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Summer Rae worked for WWE between 2011 and 2017, making waves in NXT alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks before her main roster debut. During her tenure, she was a dance partner to Fandango and a cast member of the popular show Total Divas.

Taking to her official Twitter account, the real-life Danielle Moinet seemingly called out Ronda Rousey ahead of this week's SmackDown. The Rowdy One is set to issue an open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday's show.

"Goodmorning to @RondaRousey only," Rae wrote.

Ronda Rousey became the SmackDown Women's Champion for the second time following her Extreme Rules Match with Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see who will answer her challenge on the blue brand.

How did fans react to Summer Rae's tweet about Ronda Rousey?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to the social media platform to encourage a potential feud between the stars.

One fan wanted Rae to accept Rousey's open challenge.

One fan asked Summer Rae not to 'play with her,' referring to a potential return.

Another fan told Rae their heart would 'explode' if the former WWE Superstar returned.

Layla’s Layout @purrfriendpurr @DanielleMoinet GO TRAIN GIRLY @RondaRousey Girl if you came back my heart would more than likely explodeGO TRAIN GIRLY @DanielleMoinet @RondaRousey Girl if you came back my heart would more than likely explode😭 GO TRAIN GIRLY

Another WWE viewer suggested Summer Rae was fun to watch.

Artzo_☀ @artzo_ @DanielleMoinet @RondaRousey Plz come back lmao u were actually fun to watch @DanielleMoinet @RondaRousey Plz come back lmao u were actually fun to watch

One fan claimed they would 'scream' if Rae's music hits on SmackDown.

Another Twitter user urged Summer Rae to stop teasing her comeback.

Summer Rae last competed in a WWE ring during the 2022 Royal Rumble Match, which Rousey won. Will the former show up on the Friday night show? Only time will tell.

What did you think about Summer Rae's Post? Would you like to see her take on Rousey? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

