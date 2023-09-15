The WWE has entered a new era following its merger with UFC, now collectively known as TKO Group Holdings. The possibility of mass releases was briefly discussed on Cafe de Rene, and the former WWE star agreed that Matt Riddle could be in danger of losing his job.

Riddle has been at the center of multiple controversies of late and has allegedly been kept away from WWE TV due to a "medical issue." The former United States Champion had previously gotten in trouble in the UFC after testing positive for marijuana.

Dana White wasn't a big fan of Riddle, and an old clip of the UFC boss talking about the WWE star's failed drug test was rewatched on Rene Dupree's podcast. While White is still in charge of UFC and might not have much say in WWE's matters, there have been rumors of releases coming soon, and given Riddle's reputation, he could be one of the talents who could be cut:

"Yeah, he (Dana White) is not a fan of Riddle, so he might be on the chopping block,' said Rene Dupree. [From 0:25 onwards]

Rene Dupree also spoke about how the real-life events could impact Matt Riddle's on-screen character.

Riddle has been a babyface in kayfabe, and Dupree noted that he could get more fan sympathy following his recent struggles:

"Is he trying to like play the babyface now that he's got all this heat on him? He's got all this heat on him right now, so something like this will make him look more like a babyface. He was obviously high as a kite if the f**king dogs were jumping all over him. Maybe he's trying to say that to counter what he's being accused of. There is surely more to this story." [2:00 -2:40]

Will Matt Riddle return to WWE programming?

While he hasn't missed much TV time, Riddle did not appear on the latest RAW episode after details of his alleged JFK airport incident came to light.

It was noted that contrary to speculation, the 37-year-old superstar's absence wasn't related to his trip back from India.

Riddle did not wrestle at the event in Hyderabad but did make a surprise appearance during the show's opener. Despite concerns over his future, PWInsider reported that the former UFC fighter is expected to return on the next episode of RAW.

His booking could ideally give the fans an idea of what lies ahead for Riddle, but what do you think? Will he get his career back on track and climb to the top? Sound off in the comments section below.

