WWE star Alexa Bliss made a heart-melting announcement recently on social media, and the other WWE stars and AEW wrestlers have taken to Instagram to talk about it. Renee Paquette, Katana Chance, Tay Melo, and Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay, also commented on the post on Instagram.

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, had announced that Bliss was pregnant back in May. The stars have now taken to social media to reveal the name of their soon-to-be-born daughter - Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Fans were very pleased, and now the star has made a post on her Instagram about the same.

Immediately, she was congratulated on her choice of name, and fellow wrestlers took to the comments to let her know how happy they were for her. This ranged from Renee Paquette, Tay Melo, Katana Chance, and Billie Kay, among others. The fans were very happy with her choice as well and let her know.

The other wrestlers took to social media to let her know what they thought of her choice

Alexa Bliss is due in December, as she's announced before. She received multiple congratulatory messages even then.

She's been absent from WWE since earlier in the year and has spoken about wanting to spend time with her baby before she returns to the ring again.

Congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera in this happy time.

