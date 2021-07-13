Renee Paquette reacts to Brock Lesnar's new ponytail look

Brock Lesnar's new ponytail look has caught the attention of former WWE announcer Renee Paquette.

Lesnar recently hung out with the folks over at Bearded Butcher Blend, and he was rocking a new look in photos that were posted on Twitter. The Beast Incarnate can now be seen sporting a ponytail and a beard.

Brock Lesnar's new look took the pro-wrestling world by storm and former WWE star Renee Paquette took to Twitter to comment on the same. Renee had the following to say about Brock Lesnar's ponytail:

"Honestly, the ponytail suits Brock."

Honestly, the ponytail suits Brock. 💁🏼‍♀️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 13, 2021

American actor Ron Funches replied to Renee's tweet and stated that the ponytail makes Brock Lesnar look like Thor. She responded to the tweet by calling Lesnar's look "very manly":

And it’s not the whole head of hair grown out. It’s just a deliberate mohawk-tail. Very manly. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 13, 2021

Brock Lesnar hasn't wrestled a match since his appearance at WrestleMania 36

Lesnar's second WWE run kicked off way back in 2012. It turned him into a bigger legend than he ever was. As a main event star, he dominated the WWE roster like very few had done before.

Brock Lesnar was eliminated by Drew McIntyre from the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The Scottish Warrior won the entire contest and challenged Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar lost the belt to McIntyre at The Show of Shows, and we haven't seen him in the company since.

Months later, it was reported that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract had expired. Lately, speculation has been running wild regarding his return in the near future. Lesnar's onscreen advocate, Paul Heyman, is currently aligned with Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the SmackDown brand. Heyman recently changed his Facebook profile photo, hinting that Brock Lesnar's return is on the horizon.

Do you think The Beast Incarnate will return to WWE soon? If he does, would you like to see Lesnar sporting his new look on television? Share your comments below!

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kartik Arry