Renee Paquette reacts to The Miz becoming WWE Champion; responds to claim that he doesn't deserve it

At Elimination Chamber, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion.

This comes over a decade after The Miz previously won the WWE Championship. As one of the hardest workers in WWE, there isn't any doubt that his peers are happy for him, which extends beyond current WWE personnel. A few of The Miz's former co-workers showed their excitement for his triumph at Elimination Chamber.

Renee Paquette, previously known as Renee Young in WWE, reacted on Twitter to The Miz winning his second world title. Here is what she said:

What what what whatwhaysjskkaksmsksmakakksmssn #wwechamber — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 22, 2021

However, that is not all. Renee received a reply to her tweet that basically implied that The Miz did not deserve to win the WWE Championship. Paquette responded in a pretty straightforward way and spoke about how hardworking The A-Lister has been over the years. Check out the tweet here.

The Miz was one of the top stars on RAW and SmackDown in the first few years of the brand split and is a loyal company guy. He has represented WWE in many different places and is one of the most dependable Superstars on the roster.

The Miz won the WWE Championship with some help from Bobby Lashley

Right after Drew McIntyre survived the Elimination Chamber Match, he was brutally assaulted by Bobby Lashley. This came after The Miz and MVP had a chat backstage at Elimination Chamber, a few moments after Lashley lost the United States Championship to Riddle.

The assault on the Scottish Warrior gave The Miz a clear opening to cash in on a fallen Champion, and he took complete advantage. It remains to be seen what comes of this surprising development at the Elimination Chamber.

What happens next? Why did Lashley help The Miz? Who will walk into WrestleMania with the WWE Championship? Monday Night RAW will provide us with a lot of these answers.