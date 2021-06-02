"Horrible mismanagement" - Renee Paquette reacts to WWE releases

Moments ago, WWE released several big names including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. This has left the wrestling world in a state of shock as the news came completely out of left field.

Given the current situation, wrestlers and fans alike have expressed their shock over these releases. One of the names closely attached to the industry who voiced her concern regarding these releases was Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette formerly worked for WWE as a backstage interviewer, analyst and even an announcer for a while under the name Renee Young. She took to Twitter to let people from the wrestling world know what she thinks of the situation:

"What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks"

What a horrible mismanagement of some really talented people. Sucks. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2021

Renee has worked closely with a lot of talent during her time in WWE and has definitely made some friends during her time working for the promotion.

Her feelings are shared by many because the talent allegedly released had garnered a lot of praise and popularity in the wrestling world. WWE has been criticized for not being able to book these wrestlers properly despite their ability inside the squared circle.

These releases came following the WWE releases in April and May

WWE Headquarters in Stamford

Starting April 15, over the last two months WWE has released a number of both on-screen and off-screen employees. These came as part of WWE's budget cuts and coincidentally took place on the same date as last year's releases.

Here is a list of the on-screen talent released so far:

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Ruby Riott

Lana

Santana Garrett

Buddy Murphy

Velveteen Dream

Jessamyn Duke

Vanessa Borne

Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren)

Ezra Judge

Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer)

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Tucker

Kalisto

Bo Dallas

Wesley Blake

Mojo Rawley

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

There have also been a number of backstage changes made, with the most recent being three new additions to the WWE Senior Leadership team.

In the last year or so, there have been many surprise releases with the ones today coming as the biggest shock.

What do you think is next for these wrestlers? Will they go to some other major wrestling promotion or will they re-sign with WWE down the line? Let us know in the comments section below where you think the aforementioned wrestlers will end up?

With reports still going around regarding more upcoming WWE releases, stay updated through Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Daniel Wood