Renee Paquette says former Universal Champion and Paul Heyman had the best chemistry with her (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and discussed a string of topics with regards to her WWE stint. At one point during the interview, Paquette was asked who had the best chemistry with her.

"I would say Paul Heyman, I have always loved worked with Heyman. He always pushed me and he pushed me early on in my career with WWE. I felt he took me under his wing a little bit. And he would give me opportunities in promos to showcase more of myself rather than just like, "Here's the question, wait for the answer," and be a bit of a blank stare. [17:08- 17:35]

"He would get in my face, he would poke me to elicit some kind of a reaction from me. That was the beginning of me being able to have actual reactions to people. A lot of times, we're told, as interviewers, "Don't react, don't sell anything, and then stare off into the distance." Why it's done like that, couldn't tell you. But Heyman, for me, was one of the guys, I loved when he threw something my way. I loved that I could throw something back at him, he was always willing to play. As far as wrestlers go, probably Kevin Owens [laughs]. He used to grind my gears," said Renee. [17:36-18:21]

Paul Heyman and Kevin Owens are still with WWE and doing quite well for themselves

Paul Heyman is one of the most respected veterans in the wrestling business. He has taken a long list of names under his wing and has helped them succeed on WWE TV.

Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam 2020, and is currently managing The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman RP @heyman_rp My Tribal cheif @HTTTribalChief is ready for elimination chamber and walk outs as still WWE universal champion of the world. My Tribal cheif @HTTTribalChief is ready for elimination chamber and walk outs as still WWE universal champion of the world. https://t.co/NrmA3jMRtt

As for Kevin Owens, the former Universal Champion is currently an upper-mid card act on WWE RAW. As per the latest rumors, he is rumored to take on returning WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

