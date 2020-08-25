One of WWE's best female announcers in history, Renee Young has decided to part ways with WWE. Last week, many rumors suggested that Young was going to leave the company. Renee Young confirmed those rumors on the Kickoff Show at WWE SummerSlam. She bid adieu to her panel mates and left WWE TV when SummerSlam's Kickoff Show came to a close.

In the past few days, many WWE Superstars and personnel who have worked with Renee Young have showered her with praise and well wishes. In a recent post, Renee Young hinted at what she would be doing next and revealed to the world the name she would go by from then on.

Renee Young's regrets from her time in WWE

Since she departed from the WWE, Renee Young has penned down her journey and has individually thanked everyone who has helped her in the WWE. The former WWE announcer thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon in a heartfelt post.

Renee Young, in the same Player's Tribune post, spoke about what she regrets not doing in the WWE.

"If I’m being honest about my own experience as a trail-blazer in WWE, I’d say that my feelings looking back are kind of mixed. The history-making stuff, like being the first woman to ever call a full episode of Raw, those moments are untouchable and they’ll stay with me forever. But I also wish I’d done a few things differently — especially as it relates to my time in the commentary booth, as history-making as it was. I wish I’d stood up for myself a little more, in terms of the support that I was getting. I wish I’d fought for myself a little more, just in general, in those moments when I felt like I was drowning or even just treading water. And I wish I’d gone to more of the right people for more of the right advice, instead of letting my emotions or my insecurities get the better of me. I also think that’s the gift and the curse of going first, though, you know what I mean? No one said blazing trails was easy."