Renee Young makes interesting request to WWE during Payback

Renee Young took to Twitter during the WWE Payback 2020 pay-per-view to reveal that it has always bothered her when on-air WWE talents give abuse to the people asking questions during interviews.

The former RAW commentator recently departed WWE after performing in various different roles for the company, including backstage interviewer, over the last eight years.

After a segment early on in the show between Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, Renee Young requested that WWE stop allowing heels to disrespect interviewers when they are only trying to do their jobs.

Can we please stop the abuse to the interviewers? It’s the knee-jerk heel thing to do. Why even have them there then? Always bothered me. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 31, 2020

Which segment is Renee Young referring to?

Although Renee Young did not specifically mention Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, her tweet was posted just a few minutes after the former ECW owner mocked WWE’s interviewer outside Roman Reigns’ locker room.

Heyman asked Braxton whether she writes her own material and commented that she must have been given the job to interview him because Charly Caruso – the WWE Payback 2020 kickoff show host – was not available.

The segment ended with Braxton asking if she could enter Reigns’ locker room to ask him a question, to which Heyman sarcastically replied, “No, you may not… Good question.”

AEW star Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson in WWE) agreed with Renee Young that making fun of interviewers is a cheap way for heels to garner heat.

It’s So cheap. — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 31, 2020

Renee Young’s post-WWE career

Just a few days after it emerged that Renee Young asked to leave WWE, she made her final appearance on WWE television as a panellist on the SummerSlam 2020 kickoff show.

Since then, Renee Young has made it clear that she is leaving the company on good terms, but she has not yet given any indication on what she plans to do next after her WWE exit.