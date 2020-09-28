Renee Young reacts to Roman Reigns' new in-ring look

Roman Reigns showcased a new in-ring look at Clash of Champions. As he strode to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman, many on Twitter pointed out that this was the first time Reigns was wrestling shirtless on a big pay-per-view.

At Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso. While Reigns was taking on a family member in the ring, the wife of a former Shield partner was astonished by his new look.

Renee Young can't get over Roman Reigns' Abs

Renee Young seemed to be watching Clash of Champions with her tweets. She was undoubtedly having a little fun online when Roman Reigns and Jey made their way to the ring.

Ohhhhhhkaaaayyyyyy @WWERomanReigns and those abs!!!! (I’m allowed to say this without it being weird....get it dude!) — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 28, 2020

Renee also seemed to be jubilant that Jey was in a big pay-per-view's main event.

I have goosebumps for Jey @WWEUsos !!! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 28, 2020

Roman Reigns did end up winning the bout after Jimmy Uso threw in the towel for his brother Jey.

Advertisement

Renee Young, who is the wife of Jon Moxley, is no longer on a WWE contract. Her reasons for leaving WWE varied, but contracting COVID-19 did not necessarily play a role. She said:

"Those things happened the same day. I tweeted it out, 'My show got cancelled and I got COVID' so it was everything happening at once. But [COVID] definitely wasn't pushed me out the door. Many people got COVID – all around the world. Does it suck to get it? For sure, but that wasn't the thing where I got sick so I'm gonna quit. It was not that at all. It was, 'I'm sick and at I'm at home, but the show [Backstage] that was supposed to be my big show on FOX that I was pushed really hard to get out there and be a part of that show.' To have that be cancelled, that's when it was, 'Well f***, now what am I supposed to do?'"

It'll be interesting to see where Renee Young ends up.