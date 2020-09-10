On the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Renee Young officially announced that she was parting ways with Vince McMahon's WWE. Everyone present on the Kickoff panel and many WWE Superstars praised Renee Young before she bid her final farewell to the WWE Univers on TV.

In the following weeks, Renee Young kept her fans posted about her life and thanked everyone who made her WWE journey memorable. Young has been on many shows since leaving WWE. On one of the shows, the former WWE announcer addressed her status with AEW and some disheartening tales from her time in WWE.

Renee Young on working with Vince McMahon

Renee Young was in an interview with Sports Media Podcast. On the show, Young discussed her choice to leave Vince McMahon's promotion, what she has planned next and how the time off has helped her.

During the interview, Young spoke about her time in WWE and about working with Vince McMahon first hand. According to the former WWE announcer, her biggest problem was not being able to hear The Chairman in her headset.

"The biggest problem I had was not being able to hear Vince in my headset. I was constantly like, 'Wait, what?' or asking him to repeat himself in the little spy cam at the desk. Obviously, when you're out there, you know people are going to be throwing a bunch of s--t at you, but it's really difficult if you can't hear them or understand what they're saying. There's a lack of communication to it. Even when I'd ask for direction on how to be produced, I wouldn't really get it. It goes both ways. As many times as I felt over-produced, there was an equal amount of time I really felt like I was hung out to dry."

Since leaving the WWE, Renee Young has appeared on a few AEW shows. She was in the crowd at AEW All Out to support her husband, Jon Moxley, while he defended the AEW World Championship against MJF. Moxley later revealed that the reason for AEW not capturing her on camera was her non-compete clause with WWE.