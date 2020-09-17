Renee Young reveals what it feels like to be known as "Jon Moxley's wife"; why she kept a low profile at AEW

On the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Renee Young decided to bid farewell to the WWE Universe and her co-workers. She thanked the WWE Superstars and fans for their support and was grateful for the opportunity the WWE gave her. Since leaving the WWE, Renee Young has been the center of many speculations. Reports have stated that she will be seen in AEW alongside her husband, Jon Moxley.

In recent interviews, Renee Young has commented on the AEW rumors. The company does seem like a great opportunity given that she will be reunited with Jon Moxley after he left the WWE.

Renee Young on being at AEW All Out to support Jon Moxley

It is no surprise that Renee Young was present at AEW All Out. At the event, Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against MJF. Neither did AEW post any pictures of her, nor did she update her social media profiles with updates from the show.

In the recent Saturday Night’s Main Event podcast, Renee Young spoke about her presence at AEW All Out, supporting Jon Moxley.

“Yeah, I mean so I’ve been to shows with Jon before. But it was very much, you know — I obviously never made a big deal about it. I wasn’t posting any like, photos or tweeting about it or anything. I’m just sort of just being respectful. Everybody, I’m not looking to kick up some dirt anywhere. Because you know it’s gonna end up everywhere, and it’s gonna seem like it’s a big deal, and blah blah blah. But it was nice to just be there. And it didn’t matter if somebody took a photo of me there, or you know, I tweeted at MJF and it was like, ‘Ooh, s**t, it’s going down!’ So yeah, it was fun to just just sort of be able to participate. But what’s funny there is, I’ve realized when I’m there that I’m like, ‘Oh! I’m just Jon’s wife when I’m here.’ When normally when I was at WWE together, we were both there doing stuff. So when I’m there, I just feel like I’m like a doting wife, which is fun. It’s funny though.” (h/t 411mania.com)