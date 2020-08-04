Renee Young talks possibly sending a DM to The Rock for potential gig following XFL purchase

As reported earlier, WWE legend The Rock has purchased the XFL, mere hours before the league was scheduled to be auctioned off. The former WWE Champion is now the co-owner of the XFL along with Danny Garcia and RedBird Capital.

The announcement took the pro-wrestling world by storm, with several wrestlers and other personalities reacting to the news on social media. Former WWE RAW announcer Renee Young has now responded to the news as well.

She had nothing but praise for The Brahma Bull for making waves even during a pandemic. Renee Young then amusingly asked the fans whether she should send him her headshot and a resume in a direct message, for a possible gig as a sideline reporter. Check out Renee's tweet below:

Soooooo @TheRock bought the @xfl2020 ?!?! Leave it to this man to keep making 💩 happen during a pandemic! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Should I DM my headshot and resume to become a sideline reporter? pic.twitter.com/oTvQdOZ2NJ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 3, 2020

Renee Young's work in WWE has been extremely impressive

Renee Young has been a WWE mainstay for the past eight years or so. She initially started as a backstage interviewer and slowly made her way to the top with each passing year. She commentated for the NXT brand and was the host of Talking Smack on WWE SmackDown. Renee bagged the role of RAW announcer in late 2018.

The year-long gig ended in October 2019, soon after which Renee Young was made the host of WWE Backstage on FOX. The FS1 show saw Renee discuss WWE's latest happenings in and out of the ring with the likes of Paige, Booker T, Christian, CM Punk, and a string of special guests. The show was canceled a while ago.

Even if Renee is talking about the potential gig in jest, she would be a great addition to whatever The Rock is planning for the XFL somewhere down the line. She has nailed her job as a backstage interviewer and talk show host during the past eight years in WWE and it won't be a surprise if The Rock offers her a gig in the near future.