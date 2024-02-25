Replacement for departed WWE name has "brought a whole new look to the company," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, a recent change in WWE programming has been very noticeable owing to a particular replacement.

The replacement in question is Lee Fitting, who took over the vacancy left behind after Kevin Dunn was relieved of his media and production duties. This has resulted in several changes in how the show is presented, something which Bill Apter is very appreciative of.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the NWA Hall of Famer said:

"I was gonna bring this up actually, is that the ESPN person (Lee Fitting)... That replaced Kevin Dunn has brought a whole new look to the company. I mean just the thing where they started like in the hallway and going through the ramp to look at a picture of the entire arena, very creative. Some of the promos that have writing on them. Some of the, when talking about a certain wrestler, there are three or four pictures that flash by with the name on it. Very very creative, I like that." [0:45 onwards]

Bill Apter has previously pointed out changes in a WWE Superstar's entrance as well

Lee Fitting's vision has brought about many transitions from what used to be the norm in WWE. Bill Apter has previously pointed out a particular example by talking about Bronson Reed's entrance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran stated:

"What you can do there is, I don't know if you caught it, I was watching Monday Night RAW. That promo for the entrance of Bronson Reed is one of my favorite things, where he is knocking over the buildings. Whoever the ESPN person [Fitting] is that took over from Kevin Dunn, he is doing a great job. It's a new, fresh look. Kevin Dunn's stuff was brilliant. This is another thing," said Apter.

As of now, it remains to be seen what other changes Lee Fitting will bring in WWE in the coming months.

