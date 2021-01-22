Report: John Cena & Goldberg "nearly locks" for WrestleMania 37, four major matches in the works

It has been reported that WWE is looking to host four "major matches" and is planning on having numerous legends returning at WrestleMania 37.

The WrestleVotes twitter account, which regularly releases news, rumors and updates from within the world of pro-wrestling, recently tweeted that four "major matches" could be in the pipeline for the Show of Shows, as well as several returning legends. The tweet did name some of the potential legends we could see at WrestleMania, but none of these names have been confirmed thus far.

Here is what WrestleVotes tweeted:

Once a decision was made to run the 2 night card for Mania, the creative team started working on “bigger” ideas. Thought is WWE now needs 4 MAJOR matches, 2 per show. That probably requires outside assistance from big names. Cena & Goldberg nearly locks. Rock unlikely. Taker TBD. - @WrestleVotes

While John Cena, Goldberg, The Rock and The Undertaker are all huge names in their own right, it's unlikely we will see all of them make an appearance at Raymond James Stadium. However, as WrestleVotes noted, it appears Cena and Goldberg are "nearly locks" at this point.

Given that WrestleMania will once again be held over two nights, trying to present two "major matches" per night makes all the sense in the world to keep fans interested across the two nights.

Speculation on a WrestleMania appearance from The Undertaker

WrestleVotes would continue with a follow-up tweet, outlining the WrestleMania situation regarding The Undertaker. It seems a match from The Deadman is virtually off the table, however, it isn't out of the realm of possibility he may make an appearance at The Grandest Stage of them All.

The tweet also played on the notion that The Undertaker could be convinced to change his mind, should Vince McMahon come calling.

Here is what the follow-up tweet said:

Follow up on the Taker part. Majority of those backstage think he’s done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that. - @WrestleVotes

We'll keep you updated with any new announcements regarding WrestleMania 37.