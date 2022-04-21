×
Reported reason why WWE renamed and repackaged The Grizzled Young Veterans

The Grizzled Young Veterans recently got their names changed
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
Modified Apr 21, 2022 10:50 PM IST
A recent report has revealed why The Grizzled Young Veterans got renamed and repackaged by WWE.

In the leadup to this change, on the latest episode of NXT 2.0, the English duo lost to Legado Del Fantasma. This led to James Drake posting a WWE digital-exclusive video which highlighted that he and Gibson would no longer be featured on the developmental brand. He then posted a picture of his empty locker and thanked the company.

Dave Meltzer, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, explained that the higher-ups did not want them to use their indie names.

“They took away the first names and they took away the Grizzled Young Vets name, because it’s their indie name and they don’t want them using it anymore, because they used it on indies. Great reason, huh?” (H/T - Ringside News)
Several superstars recently got a new name in WWE

It's not just The Grizzled Young Veterans who recently went through a name change in the promotion.

SmackDown stars Walter and Pete Dunne saw their names changed to Gunther and Butch respectively. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez's name was changed to Raquel Rodriguez by Vince McMahon.

As far as NXT is concerned, Kacy Catanzaro, now known as Katana Chance, was the latest to join the list. It is also being reported that Kay Lee Ray is next in line with the name Alba Fyre shortlisted for her.

On the latest episode of Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, former WWE producer Ryan Katz cited the promotion's desire to own the names as the reason behind these frequent alterations. Vince McMahon is also said to believe that a star makes a name and not vice versa.

Do you like the recent name changes in the company? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

