Reported backstage reason for NXT Superstar Troy Donovan's release

NXT star Troy Donovan was allegedly released from his WWE contract for failing a drug test.

Last week, it was ascertained that Donovan was being released due to a policy issue, not budget cuts or other reasons. Many stars from NXT 2.0 were let go earlier this year.

Tony D'Angelo introduced Donovan to the WWE Universe in April 2022. The duo was involved in an assault on Santos Escobar during his match against Carmelo Hayes. Last week, Donovan was released due to a 'policy violation.'

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer News reported that Donovan was allegedly released for failing a mandatory drug test. He had a match on this week's NXT 2.0. John Laurinaitis reportedly told Donovan to re-apply within a year after cleaning up his act.

Troy Donovan issued a statement following his release from NXT

While Troy Donovan's release from NXT came to light last week, he made an appearance alongside Tony D' Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, and new members Legado Del Fantasma on NXT 2.0 this week as the show was pre-taped.

Following his release from WWE NXT, Troy Donovan tweeted that he was grateful to everyone who reached out to him and is learning from his mistakes. He added that he'd be back.

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

At NXT In Your House, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro were forced to join D'Angelo due to the stipulation that the loser would join the winning family.

Their current leader, D'Angelo, was reportedly injured at a live event. With the departure of a member and an alleged injury, it remains to be seen what The Family has in store on NXT 2.0.

