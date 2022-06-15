Tony D'Angelo sets a date for a title shot; Released superstar appears on NXT 2.0

Tony D'Angelo and his family showcased their wealth and power on tonight's episode of NXT. Recently released superstar Troy Donovan was present with The Family due to the show being pre-taped.

When it comes to powerful groups in NXT, D'Angelo's are definitely up on the list. After joining forces with the family of Legado Del Fantasma, the family's influence has increased.

However, The D'Angelo family also experienced quite a rough weekend. Not only because The Don was rumored to have suffered an injury, but also because one of his partners, Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan, was released following a rules violation. However, the released talent still appeared tonight as the show was taped before the announcement.

In their latest segment, D'Angelo told stories about his family's past. He shared his experiences before promoting his allies, from associates to soldiers. He later gave out gifts to his stablemates.

Tony then announced that he needed "a title," which prompted Carmelo Hayes, the current NXT North American Champion, to come out.

The champion accepted the challenge, setting up a match between him and D'Angelo next week. Two Dimes and Stacks went on to face Hayes and Trick Williams later that night.

Troy Donovan @troydonovanwwe Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back 🐺

For now, the future of The Family is unclear. With the release and reported injury, fans might wonder how this group will continue their run at the brand.

