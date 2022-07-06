Reports potentially detail when Theory was planned to win Money in the Bank

Theory created history at last weekend's Money In The Bank premium live event. He lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night but won the titular briefcase in the main event, becoming the youngest to ever do it.

Many fans criticized WWE's booking, claiming that the young star's inclusion in the match came out of nowhere. However, a new report from Ringside News claims that the 24-year-old has been penciled in as the winner for some time now, meaning his last-minute entry into the ladder match was last-minute only in the storyline.

It was rumored that Cody Rhodes was initially supposed to be the briefcase winner before going out with an injury after Hell In A Cell. Ringside News reported that if that was the case, the former Intercontinental Champion's name was never penciled in.

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

Regardless of the initial plans, Vince McMahon's on-screen protege has become the youngest winner of the Money In The Bank briefcase at only 24 years old, beating the record held by Alexa Bliss when she won the contract in 2018 aged 26.

Theory has the chance to become the youngest-ever WWE Champion

Theory is 24 years old and the youngest Money In The Bank winner ever. His contract grants him a title match any time he wants in the next 12 months, and this puts him in line to potentially become the youngest WWE Champion ever.

The current youngest holder of the WWE Championship is Brock Lesner, who defeated The Rock for the title in the main event of SummerSlam 2002 at the age of 25 years, 1 month, 13 days.

The former US Champion turns 25 on August 2, 2022. This means that if he successfully cashes in on Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns (or Brock Lesner if he defeats the champ at SummerSlam) in the next 69 days (or anytime before September 14, 2022) he will become the youngest WWE Champion in history.

It should be noted that the record is only for the WWE Championship itself and not for any world title in the company. That record belongs to Randy Orton, who won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2004 at 24 years and 136 days old, a record Theory is now too old to break.

Theory has been compared to John Cena and called the 'Next Big Thing' for a while now. His Money In The Bank victory might not have cemented that argument, but it definitely shifted the scale in favor of him becoming a megastar in WWE in the future.

