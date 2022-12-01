'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and WWE Hall of Famer set to play major roles during WrestleMania 39 week - Reports

It was recently reported that WWE has some interesting plans for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Austin made his return to WWE after almost 19 years at WrestleMania 38, facing Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. The match concluded after the legend hit The Prizefighter with a Stone Cold Stunner to pick up the win. On Night 2 of the premium live event, Vince McMahon faced Pat McAfee in a singles match and was later hit with a Stone Cold Stunner by The Texas Rattlesnake. Eventually, Austin hit McAfee with a Stunner as well.

As per reports from WrestleVotes, it has been revealed that The Texas Rattlesnake and Trish Stratus are scheduled to appear during the WrestleMania 39 week for various events such as live sessions and interactive shows.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told WWE is looking into having additional shows throughout WrestleMania weekend similar to that of The Undertaker’s 1deadMan show. Live, interactive shows w/ Steve Austin & Trish Stratus to name a few have been discussed. I’m told WWE is looking into having additional shows throughout WrestleMania weekend similar to that of The Undertaker’s 1deadMan show. Live, interactive shows w/ Steve Austin & Trish Stratus to name a few have been discussed.

EC3 recalled 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin trolling WWE legend John Cena

Former WWE star EC3 recently recalled how 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin trolled WWE legend, John Cena.

Speaking in an interview on the Wrestling Outlaws show on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge YouTube channel, the released WWE star detailed Cena and Austin's interaction back in the days when the former was new to the industry.

"Here's a quick John [Cena] story that I remember him saying. It was when he got to the top, the first couple of years run of being the top guy. You know he'd show up in the building and I think it was Stone Cold, he came back for an appearance. He's in the arena before the show [and] Stone Cold walks up, they're talking, you know, Stone Cold giving them like Illuminati, top guy advice and only very few know probably."

He added that The Texas Rattlesnake hit Cena while having a conversation with him.

"They're looking around and then Stone Cold kind of hits him on the side and goes, yeah except when I was on top we didn't have all those black curtains," added EC3.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Austin and Trish Stratus during WrestleMania 39 week.

