"Required insane f***ing timing" - The Rock shares unknown details about WrestleMania XL match

How The Rock had singlehandedly inflated the hype of WWE WrestleMania XL is something hardly seen in the world of pro wrestling. From his sudden return to his rise in power as a board member of TKO Group Holdings, and the gimmick of The Final Boss, he got everyone heavily invested. Interestingly, The Great One recently shared some unknown details about a match at The Show of Shows this year.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The match resulted in the Samoan cousins winning and enforcing "Bloodline Rules" in Roman vs. Cody on Night Two. While speaking to ESPN, The Brahma Bull has now unveiled when things got interesting for him during the match.

“We connected with that big Cody Cutter off the ropes, which required insane f***ing timing, which we had never done before…We were like, all right, we have some confidence in our abilities here. When he hit me with that and the way the crowd responded, I remember laying there and just being so f***ing happy, but I don’t want to laugh or smile,” The Rock said. [H/T ESPN]

The Rock also praised Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for their wrestling skills. He said that he immediately knew that the match would go excellently.

"My very first lockup with Seth Rollins, that’s when it all clicked… It’s like you have a shift-and-click moment. It’s riding the bicycle. Then he tagged in Cody. First time ever, I locked up with Cody and the lockup feels good… The moment you lock up with somebody in our world of pro wrestling, you immediately know what kind of wrestler they are, if they’re going to be stiff, if they’re going to be smooth, if they’re going to be intense, if they’re going to be in control. Both guys smooth, in control,” The Rock said. [H/T ESPN]

Interestingly, the WWE Universe may get to see more action involving Rhodes and The Rock once more down the road.

The Rock could make a comeback for WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock and Cody Rhodes had become heavily entangled during the build-up to WrestleMania XL which continued even after The Show of Shows. The Brahma Bull had warned Rhodes that he would come back for him. Interestingly, he gave a hint during his interview with ESPN that he could fight The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

"We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style," The Rock said. [H/T ESPN]

Notably, even the current Undisputed WWE Champion is ready to take on The Final Boss if he chooses to make a return. Their previous feud had surpassed all internal expectations and resulted in staggering viewership and fan engagement numbers. It would be interesting to see what their rivalry unfolds in the future in the Stamford-based promotion.

