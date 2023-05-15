"Respectfully, this man is 40 years old" - Wrestling fans react to former champion being named a top star in WWE

The WWE Universe is debating whether or not a former champion is a top star in the company following his impressive performance at WWE Backlash.

Bad Bunny competed in a Street Fight against Damian Priest at the premium live event last weekend in Puerto Rico. The recording artist was able to get the win over Priest after wrestling legends Carlito and Savio Vega evened the odds against The Judgment Day.

Despite the loss at Backlash, many fans believe Damian Priest has a bright future and has already proven to be a major star in the company. Wrestling News took to Twitter and claimed that the former United States Champion has turned into a major star in WWE.

"A lot of people wrote this man off years ago. He proved all of the doubters wrong. This man is a legit top star," tweeted Wrestling News.

The wrestling world had mixed reactions to the tweet. Some fans argued that they always knew Damian would become a star in the company, while others pointed out that he is already 40 years old and it may be too late.

Vince Russo urges WWE to protect Damian Priest

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is also very high on Damian Priest and would like to see the company protect the veteran star moving forward.

Damian Priest was the only member of The Judgment Day that did not have a match at WrestleMania, but he made up for it by battling Bad Bunny at Backlash. The atmosphere in Puerto Rico for the match was incredible and Damian helped guide the recording artist to a very entertaining Street Fight at the premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince praised Damian and claimed that he had everything it took to be a main event talent. He added that the company should be protecting him in terms of losses moving forward as there is money to be made with him.

"I don't know how you could be in the wrestling business, know everything it takes, and not look at this dude and see money, and if you see money, bro, you gotta protect," added Russo. [2:32 - 2:44]

You can check out the full video below:

Damian has proven to be a reliable veteran for the company, but opinions vary on whether or not he can be a major star on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see how the company will respond if The Archer of Infamy's popularity continues to rise.

Do you think Damian Priest has the potential to be a top star in WWE?

