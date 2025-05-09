Result of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash predicted by veteran

Randy Orton and John Cena are scheduled to lock horns for the WWE Championship this Saturday at Backlash. Ahead of the premium live event, former WWE star Aiden English predicted the result of the title match between The Apex Predator and The Franchise Player.

Following WrestleMania 41, The Cenation Leader will defend his world championship for the first time against the 45-year-old. This encounter is set to take place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10, 2025.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Aiden English anticipated that Randy Orton's natural heel tactics would instigate his opponent. The former WWE star believed this antagonism from The Viper would push John Cena to elevate his performance beyond his usual moves and ultimately secure a win.

"I think Randy Orton is going to do a good job of maybe [sic] 'John, we're not getting away with that.' You're not going to get away with [a bad finish]. Who can antagonize John [Cena] maybe enough to get him to fight beyond just a double axe handle, slow punch here [and there]. Randy's a heel at the heart of it, right? He's a long-term heel. So, maybe he antagonizes John enough really to pick up the pace and pick up the vitriol, if you will," English said. [From 28:09 to 28:38]

You can watch the full episode below:

WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena's heel turn

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, shared his two cents on the 48-year-old star's shocking heel turn. John Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and 'sold his soul' to The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, X-Pac revealed that he "enjoyed" The Cenation Leader turning villainous—a move he never expected to happen.

"Have you enjoyed the [John] Cena heel turn?" asked Helwani. "I did. I honestly never thought it would happen, Ariel. I thought he was going to retire [as babyface]. It just never seemed like something he was going to do," replied Waltman.

It will be exciting to see if John Cena retains his gold against The Legend Killer tomorrow.

