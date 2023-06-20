Retired 34-year-old star makes appearance during assault on WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW had a fiery start tonight, and it seemed there was no way to contain it. Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins from behind, with the star taking it to the champion. During the attack, retired star Jason Jordan also made an appearance.

Balor hit Rollins with three enormous Coup De Graces off the steel steps. The star was hurt and looked helpless. The WWE officials had to come out to separate the stars.

Even after Rollins was finally taken backstage, Balor was not done, and the attack continued, with the star being beaten down continuously. Seth appeared as if he was injured, although it was not confirmed during the show.

However, fans also spotted another top name, who is, in fact, also a former partner of Seth Rollins. Jason Jordan was spotted as one of the security members who made their way out to separate Balor and Rollins. The retired superstar was once Rollins' tag team partner, and even won the titles together.

Unfortunately, despite his best attempts, he could not protect The Visionary on this occasion.

