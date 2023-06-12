Retired ex-WWE star told Vince Russo that he was "on the cusp" of signing with AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo claims that a former WWE Superstar told him he was on the verge of signing with AEW a few years ago. It might be a bit of a surprise, but the former WWE writer revealed how the conversation played out.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and EC3 spoke in detail about former WWE star Ryback. Ryback retired in 2018 and has recently been calling out Goldberg for a return match.

Vince Russo said that when he spoke to Ryback about doing his own show, the former WWE Intercontinental champion revealed to him at the time that he was going to join AEW:

"This was a couple of years ago now. I remember I wanted Ryback, I was talking to him about doing his own show and the reason he didn't do it was that he told me at the time that he was right on the cusp of signing with AEW. Listen, we know AEW fans, they don't want a guy like Ryback and I'm sure that's what happened. He never signed with AEW and now you're hearing all the chit-chat about Goldberg, so is Ryback talking about having a match against Goldberg? I don't know where else they would have it." (3:24-4:18)

Vince Russo thinks Ryback is just looking for a payday

RYBACK @Ryback #Hungry #RybackVsGoldberg #FeedMeMore @Goldberg Your choice! I’m Hungry and there’s no better opponent for me to make my debut as the new and improved Ryback Your choice! I’m Hungry and there’s no better opponent for me to make my debut as the new and improved Ryback™️ #Hungry #RybackVsGoldberg #FeedMeMore @Goldberg https://t.co/vDTvv1E1wJ

During the same interview, Dr. Chris Featherstone said that he doesn't buy Ryback vs Goldberg as a legitimate possibility, but EC3 disagreed, saying that if somebody is willing to shell out a lot of money, it could happen in the middle east.

Russo then went on to say that he believes Ryback is looking for a payday:

"I'm with EC3 here. I think Ryback's looking for a payday." (9:26-9:31)

