Retired legend teases return after 15 years to challenge The Awesome Truth for Tag Team Titles

The Awesome Truth has been on fire all year, and they have surprisingly cleaned out most of the RAW Tag Team division while holding the World Tag Team Championship. A retired legend has teased returning after 15 years to challenge the current Champions.

This week on RAW, R-Truth messed up by having Scarlett of the Final Testament read his Tarot Card. While he thought he would face The APA (JBL and Ron Simmons), it was AoP (Authors of Pain). Regardless, The Awesome Truth defeated AoP to retain their titles.

JBL, one-half of the legendary APA, tweeted that he should call Ron (Simmons) to set up a match against The Awesome Truth. This would mark his return after retiring 15 years ago at WrestleMania 25.

Truth responded to JBL's tweet with the eyeball emojis, looking curiously and seemingly interested in a match. However, it's unlikely ever to happen.

Despite Awesome Truth and overall career success, R-Truth has one regret

The duo may not be the most accomplished tag team ever, but individually, Truth and Miz are among the longest-tenured, most revered superstars of the last decade.

Despite this, R-Truth isn't fully happy with how his career has progressed. He admitted on TikTok that he has some regret over where he ended up in his career compared to where he wanted to be when he started.

Admittedly, it's understandable that he feels this way, but R-Truth has the honor of being known as a great and consistent entertainer who has put smiles on people's faces for years while getting paid very well to do so.

While he may not have been the main event player he would've hoped when he first became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion in TNA, he has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career and will be remembered by every WWE fan watching in his time.

