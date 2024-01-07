Retired wrestler who was drafted to SmackDown last year makes interesting claim about WWE release

WWE released several superstars last year, one of whom claimed to know that he saw it coming after his second run on the main roster.

Former WWE star Ric Boogs opened up about his firing during his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he also confirmed his retirement. Boogs was best known for his impactful run alongside Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

Rick moved to RAW after his return from a long injury but couldn't do anything of significance. He was drafted to SmackDown and appeared in his last match at SummerSlam, where he competed in the inaugural Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Boogs addressed his WWE release and said that he saw it "written on the wall" based on his run. He talked about mentally preparing himself for the decision and said:

"Well, dude, I mean, if you want to talk about my second run on the main roster. I mean, I kind of saw the writing on the wall, but it wasn’t like, ‘Alright, well let me get ready for it’. This is just, basically, thank God for my YouTube community and stuff because I always knew I had that. I have an awesome community." [H/T: PWMania]

Boogs has a title match at WrestleMania under his belt from back in 2021. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, where he suffered from a torn quadriceps/patellar tendon injury that kept him out of action for nine months.

Rick Boogs confirmed retirement after his WWE release

Rick Boogs was also asked if he wanted to keep wrestling during the said interview. The 36-year-old surprisingly admitted to putting an end to his in-ring career due to his family.

Boogs said that he wanted to pursue a career inside the squared circle and quit his job for the same. He revealed his wife's reaction, who was unhappy and demanded to know why he quit. He reiterated that he was grateful for his family and his community following his release from the Triple H-run promotion.

