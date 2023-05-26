Retired WWE legend had a better German suplex than most wrestlers, claims EC3 (Exclusive)

The German suplex is extremely popular that never fails to get a reaction from the crowd, and while WWE's Brock Lesnar might be synonymous with the move these days, EC3 felt that Bret Hart had one of the best versions of it during his prime.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws revolved around Bret Hart's recent comments about professional wrestling becoming "too phony" for his liking.

Vince Russo and EC3 reacted to The Hitman's views, and Carter took a detour during the episode to briefly discuss Hart's in-ring brilliance. There haven't been many workers better than Bret Hart, who based his character on being the best there ever was!

The WWE Hall of Famer was a wizard inside the squared circle, and while he was a master at technical wrestling, he was also a well-rounded performer and had many power moves in his arsenal.

As noted above, Brock Lesnar might be known to deliver the best German suplexes in the business today, and even though its a maneuver used by many talents, EC3 explained why Bret Hart arguably did it the best:

"Alright, Bret Hart, the best there was, the best there ever was, the best there ever will be! An in-ring technician, deliverer of so many classic styles, you know, realistic and gritty. I was just watching Bret the other day doing the German, and I don't know why, but he is one of the best, but his German, compared to the other 9 billion others you get to see, had such precision and the way he bridged his neck. I mean, he is classic. I agree because I am the one who doesn't slap their legs." [2:00 onwards]

Does WWE have a problem with Brock Lesnar not putting enough talent over?

Brock Lesnar is widely considered one of the most dominant wrestlers of the modern era, and rightfully so!

The Beast Incarnate has beaten several all-time greats and is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes, who he will face for the second time at Night of Champions.

Brock has gotten the better of Cody during the build-up to their rematch, even injuring the American Nightmare on the go-home RAW episode.

The booking has given rise to speculation that WWE could be setting up Lesnar to go over Rhodes, with a veteran suggesting the former world champion might have even refused to lose.

Furthermore, a former rival of Brock Lesnar recently took a dig at the veteran WWE star about not putting other wrestlers over at this point in his career. Lesnar's former opponent also gave his prediction for the upcoming NOC match, and you can read more on that right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes