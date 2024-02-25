Retired WWE star sends three-word message about working with The Usos

Based on the main event of last week's Monday Night RAW and the post-match attack, it's safe to assume WWE is booking Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania XL.

Long before the twins became bitter enemies of one another, they ran roughshod through the entire tag team division of the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

Their run commenced in 2010, when they made their debut alongside Tamina Snuka. The Usos feuded with the Hart Dynasty's Tyson Kidd, Davey Boy Smith Jr, and Natalya, from the get-go.

Tyson Kidd, who's real name is TJ Wilson, has retired from in-ring competition and is now a backstage producer. He re-shared wife Natalya's Instagram story of The Usos vs. The Hart Dynasty at Money in the Bank 2010.

"Such fun times," wrote TJ Wilson.

TJ Wilson's Instagramy story

The Hart Dynasty retained the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank over The Usos via submission, after a match that was just shy of six minutes. Tyson Kidd and Dave Boy Smith Jr, wound up becoming the final holders of the World Tag Team Title. The belts were retired in August 2010.

Former WWE Universal Champion disappointed that his tag team title reign did not surpasss The Usos

At WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally dethroned The Usos, ending the latter's record-setting reign at 622 days.

Owens recently expressed disappointment to Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport about the reign that succeeded the monumental Showcase of Immortals moment. Their tag match was the first WrestleMania main event since the first edition of the spectacle in 1985.

"Me and Sami worked our a**es off to give main events on RAW every week that had people going wild and we succeeded, and I'm not one to toot my own horn, I really am not, but I think Sami and I did a lot of special things as champions that went under the radar because they weren't on pay-per-views," Owens said. "They weren't under the big bright lights. They were usually on RAW."

Prior to The Usos officially disbanding for good, the twins handed Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss since 2019 last year. They defeated The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023. The "Civil War" match, as it was dubbed, was deemed one of the best contests WWE had produced that year, and overall in the last decade.