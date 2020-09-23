RETRIBUTION members break silence after their first match on WWE RAW

After weeks of demolition and beating up WWE personnel, members of RETRIBUTION finally revealed their identity on last night's episode of WWE RAW. The group kicked off WWE RAW with the announce team stating that they had signed a contract with the WWE.

This week's episode of WWE RAW not only saw RETRIBUTION revealing their identity but also saw them in action in an official match. The Hurt Business confronted RETRIBUTION, but MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were soon assaulted by more members of the faction, pitting four members of the Hurt Business against almost 15 members of RETRIBUTION.

Later in the night, Alexander, Lashley, and Benjamin of the Hurt Business took on three members of RETRIBUTION. When these three Superstars made their way to the ring, their names were announced as Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace. RETRIBUTION lost their debut match on WWE RAW via disqualification and were later beat down by other WWE Superstars that made their way to the ring, led by Drew McIntyre.

RETRIBUTION members send messages after WWE RAW

After WWE RAW aired, Twitter was sent into a frenzy because of the names of the members and because the Twitter profiles of Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, and Dio Maddin were changed to that of Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace.

These members of RETRIBUTION recently posted on their Twitter accounts for the first time since their change in names.

The match between RETRIBUTION and the Hurt Business ending in disqualification seems to be the beginning of a longterm feud. In the past weeks, the Hurt Business were agitated by RETRIBUTION's shenanigans and have wanted to put a stop to them ever since.

Advertisement

The night that RETRIBUTION made its presence known on WWE RAW was the night when MVP lost his United States Championship match against Apollo Crews due to flickering lights. It was later revealed that RETRIBUTION was behind the lights when they burnt the Performance Center's generator.

An earlier report stated what the WWE officials thought about RETRIBUTION's night on WWE RAW and the reason behind their absurd names.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.