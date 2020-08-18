Retribution ruins opening of RAW; Takes over Production truck

Monday Night RAW couldn't even start off with their "Then, Now, Forever" opening before Retribution ruined the broadcast. The first few seconds of the show stuttered, rewound, and played upside down before we got the theme song from Skillet.

The RAW commentary team apologized for the technical issues, siting that they were still being plagued by Retribution, though nobody exactly knew how they pulled this first stunt off.

Drew McIntyre officially kicked off the go-home episode of RAW, talking about his WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. However, even McIntyre's promo was ruined.

Retribution ends Monday Night RAW broadcast, attacks production truck

Just as Drew McIntyre began to recount the ending of Monday Night RAW from last week, the screen began flashing with images and promotional material, ruining McIntyre's moment. A cameraman rushed to the production truck, hoping to get an answer to what was happening.

What they saw was Retribution, threatening and assaulting members of the production crew. It seemed that they had been in the truck the entire time. Shortly after they were discovered, they cut the feed to RAW, prematurely putting an end to the broadcast. While the broadcast has restarted it remains to be seen if this is the last time we will see the group tonight.

What does Retribution have in store for RAW tonight? Will we see them interfere anymore? Stay tuned right here at Sportskeeda to find out.