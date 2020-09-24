As we had reported earlier, CM Punk took a big shot at RETRIBUTION's Slapjack in one of his recent Instagram stories. The former WWE Superstar used an image of Slapjack, and the following was written on the photo:

"When you're bored in catering, and there's an abundance of paper plates."

RETRIBUTION's T-Bar has now responded to CM Punk's jibe with a stern warning.

T-Bar, previously known as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT, called CM Punk a coward for mocking 'his brother Slapjack'. T-Bar vowed to not follow in the footsteps of CM Punk and the former WWE Superstar's failed attempt at leading the New Nexus from years ago.

T-Bar promised to destroy the WWE, and also CM Punk - if he ever decides to return to the company.

Here's what T-Bar wrote in his tweet:

To @CMPunk : You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION, but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.

RETRIBUTION's 'unveiling' on RAW

WWE booked a major angle for RETRIBUTION on the most recent episode of RAW, which included the unmasking of all the members and the revelation of the names of the group's three male Superstars.

Dominik Dijakovic has taken up the name 'T-Bar', while Dio Maddin is now called Mace and Shane Thorne - as hilarious as it sounds - will go by the name 'Slapjack'. The new names of the former NXT Superstars have been ridiculed, not just by the fans, but also by the talent backstage in the company.

RETRIBUTION even made their in-ring RAW debut in the main event of the show in a match that ended in a DQ win for The Hurt Business.

When it comes to the future of the faction, WWE has reportedly lined up a prominent Survivor Series main event between RETRIBUTION and a WWE team possibly consisting of the top Superstars of the Red brand.

T-Bar's threat to CM Punk is a good way of attracting more attention towards the stable, but the fans should not expect the former WWE Champion to make an in-ring return to the company anytime soon.