Returning ex-champion to cost Roman Reigns his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner, and Roman Reigns' title defense against Jey Uso is arguably the biggest match on the card. Ahead of the clash, Teddy Long and Bill Apter backed Jey Uso to defeat his cousin.

WWE has done a phenomenal job booking The Bloodline's split since WrestleMania 39, building up towards Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's third world title match.

The entire saga began three years ago with the two Samoans, and many believe Jey Uso might finally be ready to rightfully take down one of WWE's most dominant champions ever.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that a returning Jimmy Uso could interfere in the match, helping his brother become the new world champion and The Tribal Chief.

"Well, here's what I think is going to happen. This is a wild prediction," warned the legendary wrestling journalist. "I think Roman is going to almost destroy Jey, but all of a sudden, out of the hospital, Jimmy Uso is going to come back and cause Roman to lose the title." [17:00 - 17:30]

Teddy Long liked the sound of the idea, and while he wasn't sure whether Jimmy Uso would show up at SummerSlam, he, too, foresaw Jey Uso winning the high-profile match.

The former WWE General Manager was looking forward to the Tribal Combat and said irrespective of the outcome, Reigns and Uso will put on an all-time classic.

"I don't know about that, that sounds good, but I was really going to go with Jey Uso myself. I believe something's going to happen there where Roman would have to put him over. But, as I said, we'll have to wait and see what happens there. But I'll tell you one thing, that's going to be one hell of a match." [17:31 - 18:20]

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso could have more twists!

Jimmy Uso being written off TV with a storyline injury is seemingly designed to create a scenario where he returns to a big pop, ideally to save his brother Jey.

Bill Apter noted that in addition to the former tag team champion potentially influencing the finish at SummerSlam, Solo Sikoa's presence could also be felt throughout the match. Wrestling Time Machine co-host Mac Davis reminded viewers that Paul Heyman also has a history of betrayal.

Apter, however, felt that Sikoa turning on Roman Reigns couldn't be ruled out and is just one of the many twists that WWE could have in store for the fans.

"That's what I was going to say. I think Solo Sikoa, we may see a turn on Solo. Solo may turn against Roman Reigns," Apter added. [18:21 - :18:38]

Whatever the result of the match may be, fans are sure to remain at the edge of their seats throughout the encounter. It remains to be seen whether any other member of the Samoan family will interfere in the bout.

What are your predictions for the upcoming showdown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023