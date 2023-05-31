Returning star breaks silence following brutal attack at WWE show

This week’s WWE NXT had a few surprises in store for fans. However, not many were prepared for the return of Blair Davenport. She was revealed to be the mystery attacker who had recently taken out several female superstars.

Over the past few months, fans have seen numerous female WWE Superstars suffer beatdowns at the hands of an unknown attacker. The list of those assaulted in prior weeks includes Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca, and Roxanne Perez.

This week, Dani Palmer was ambushed before Blair Davenport revealed herself as the mystery attacker. She took out Palmer before posing to end the segment.

Following her actions, a video popped up on Twitter showing Davenport leaving the arena. The returning superstar had a few words to say before walking past the camera crew.

Here is what she said:

"You wanted to know who it was, did ya?"

Davenport’s actions will likely draw a lot of heat from the locker room and the WWE Universe. She is among the top heels on the developmental brand, and it will be great to see what she has in store for fans following her comeback.

Blair Davenport once had an undefeated streak in WWE

Blair Davenport signed a deal with WWE in June 2021. Following her introduction on NXT UK, she kickstarted a winning streak over several major opponents.

The list of her victims included Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, and Emilia McKenzie. She lost her first match after challenging Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Davenport made her NXT debut in August 2022, where she picked up a statement win over Indi Hartwell. She was part of the title unification match between then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and then-NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura at Worlds Collide but failed to win the title.

As one of the best heels in the women’s division, fans will look forward to seeing Davenport terrorize her opponents in the ring. She could be a great future contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Do you think Blair Davenport will add a new dimension to the NXT women’s roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

