Returning superstar reacts to video of him rescuing WWE Superstar from The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return to the company to save a former champion from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a back-and-forth match this past Friday on the blue brand. After the match, The Bloodline decided to attack The Celtic Warrior and beat him down.

Drew McIntyre's music hit as he marched down to the ring to save his old friend Sheamus. McIntyre had not been seen since losing to The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

He was supposed to battle The Usos with Sheamus on the December 6th edition of SmackDown but was not medically cleared to compete. The 37-year-old took to Twitter to react to footage from this past Friday's episode of the blue brand. It appears that The Scottish Warrior is not finished with The Bloodline yet.

Drew McIntyre believes famous boxer is ready to join WWE

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had a great match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last year.

The premium live event packed over 60,000 fans into Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Tyson Fury is arguably the biggest attraction in boxing at the moment and he was in the front row for Clash at the Castle. Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the match but Fury leveled him with a massive punch.

McIntyre gave The Tribal Chief everything he had, but it was not meant to be. Solo Sikoa debuted on the main roster and distracted McIntyre by hopping over the barricade. Roman capitalized and hit his third Spear of the match to retain the title.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Drew McIntyre said that Tyson Fury would be a great fit for the company down the line.

"Oh, a hundred percent [Fury is perfect for WWE]. Tyson and I go from arguing with each other on social media to singing with each other in Cardiff to make sure the fans go home happy, no matter how I felt personally in the moment."You've gotta sometimes swallow your pride and make sure the fans are happy. But Tyson gets it, he's an entertainer, he's top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he's very much custom fit for WWE." [4:13 – 4:38]

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but both of his reigns occurred during the pandemic and he is yet to hold the title in front of fans. Time will tell if he gets that opportunity in 2023.

