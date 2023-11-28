Returning team references CM Punk ahead of major match on RAW

A WWE tag team has referenced CM Punk ahead of a major match tonight on RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Randy Orton and CM Punk both returned to the promotion this past Saturday night at Survivor Series, and now both superstars are scheduled to appear on tonight's RAW.

Imperium, Indus Sher, #DIY, The Creed Brothers, Alpha Academy, and The New Day are scheduled to compete in a Tag Team Turmoil match tonight. The winning team will earn a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, WWE shared a video of Indus Sher delivering a message before the match. In the video, Jinder Mahal references the opening to Punk's theme song, Cult of Personality by Living Colour, and vows that Indus Sher will emerge victorious tonight on RAW. Indus Sher has not competed in a match on RAW since their victory over Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on June 19.

"Look in our eyes, what do you see? The next tag team champions," said Jinder Mahal.

Triple H on CM Punk's return to WWE

Triple H discussed CM Punk's return to the company at Survivor Series and noted that the company is incredibly excited about it.

Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series 2023, Triple H said that it was a lightning-in-a-bottle opportunity to sign CM Punk to the promotion. The Game added that Punk is a conversation starter, and he will bring stars into the company if the WWE Universe wants it.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September, but fans continued to talk about the controversial star after he was let go. The promotion reportedly now holds Punk in "legendary status" following his return, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 45-year-old moving forward.

