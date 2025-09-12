Returning WWE legend getting a "Hogan pop" from fans was surprising, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE recently saw the return of a legend in the business after a decade-long absence, in the form of AJ Lee. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the response she got from fans was similar to the kind of reaction Hulk Hogan used to get.

Ad

AJ Lee's return was certainly a welcome surprise for many, considering she had been one of the most entertaining stars in the business during her time. Her joining hands with her husband, CM Punk, has evened the odds in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and the two power couples will be facing off at Wrestlepalooza next.

Speaking about AJ's return, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:

Ad

Trending

"Right now, it is the hottest angle in all of WWE. All the angles they have, this one is on top. To have her back, the way the fans... I wasn't sure how the fans were gonna react. I thought it would be polite, but it was incredible. It was what they used to call a Hogan pop there. It was absolutely incredible the way fans brought her back, and I don't know if she was expecting it to be that good."

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also reacted to AJ Lee's return

According to Teddy Long, AJ Lee's return to action is one of the most exciting things happening in WWE right now.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated:

"It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself."

Ad

For now, only time will tell what is next for AJ in the coming weeks in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!