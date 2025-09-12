Returning WWE legend getting a "Hogan pop" from fans was surprising, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE recently saw the return of a legend in the business after a decade-long absence, in the form of AJ Lee. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the response she got from fans was similar to the kind of reaction Hulk Hogan used to get.
AJ Lee's return was certainly a welcome surprise for many, considering she had been one of the most entertaining stars in the business during her time. Her joining hands with her husband, CM Punk, has evened the odds in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and the two power couples will be facing off at Wrestlepalooza next.
Speaking about AJ's return, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:
"Right now, it is the hottest angle in all of WWE. All the angles they have, this one is on top. To have her back, the way the fans... I wasn't sure how the fans were gonna react. I thought it would be polite, but it was incredible. It was what they used to call a Hogan pop there. It was absolutely incredible the way fans brought her back, and I don't know if she was expecting it to be that good."
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also reacted to AJ Lee's return
According to Teddy Long, AJ Lee's return to action is one of the most exciting things happening in WWE right now.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated:
"It's very entertaining, I can tell you that right now. And let me say congratulations to AJ Lee. I worked with her when she first broke into business, when she first came in. So I had a chance to work with her a little bit there. So good for her. I am glad to see her back, she looks real good, you know she is in good shape and everything, so I think this is gonna really be good. I'll have to see this for myself."
For now, only time will tell what is next for AJ in the coming weeks in WWE.
